Y' not get healthy for the New Year?

With 2017 just around the corner Pulaski YMCA is adding new programs and activities to help the community "get healthy for the New Year." Beginning Tuesday, several new classes, including, paddleboarding and Tai-Chi, are joining the lineup of classes already offered at the 615 Orchard Ave. facility in Pulaski.

