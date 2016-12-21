Wilderness museum to hold Christmas open house
The Newbern Choristers will lead singing of traditional carols, and perform music from the time period of Newbern's founding in 1810. The group includes John and Jennifer White, Donia Eley, James Harman and Donna Surber, all of Pulaski; and Carolyn Mathews of Newbern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching
|Dec 6
|Looking
|3
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Nov 24
|Still Here
|35
|speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|What
|3
|Sharkey's in Radford spikes their drinks causin...
|Nov '16
|Donovan
|2
|Employee at BT's druhged and brutally raped wom...
|Nov '16
|Frank
|2
|Wondering
|Nov '16
|VJA118
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC