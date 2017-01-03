Pulaski veterinarian going beyond in ...

Pulaski veterinarian going beyond in Middle East deployment

Friday Dec 30

After two years of Army Reserve training, Dr. Matt Watson is preparing for his first deployment, moving his veterinary skills from Pulaski to an undisclosed location somewhere in the Middle East. Dr. Jared Morgan, owner of Tipton Ridge Veterinary Medical Center, took on Watson as an associate in 2013.

