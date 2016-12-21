Pulaski mural honors local history, family's legacy
An artistic rendering of an important slice of Pulaski's history was recently completed on the front and back of a downtown building constructed in 1906, where it serves as a tribute to the town's past, one family's own legacy and graffiti itself as a cultural art form. The subject of the mural is The Tennessean, a passenger train that passed through Pulaski for many years on its route between Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Anon
|5
|Searching
|Dec 6
|Looking
|3
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Still Here
|35
|speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|What
|3
|Sharkey's in Radford spikes their drinks causin...
|Nov '16
|Donovan
|2
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Oct '16
|Kyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC