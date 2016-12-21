Pulaski mural honors local history, family's legacy

An artistic rendering of an important slice of Pulaski's history was recently completed on the front and back of a downtown building constructed in 1906, where it serves as a tribute to the town's past, one family's own legacy and graffiti itself as a cultural art form. The subject of the mural is The Tennessean, a passenger train that passed through Pulaski for many years on its route between Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tenn.

