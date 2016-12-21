Pulaski mural honors local history, f...

Pulaski mural honors local history, family's legacy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Southwest Times

An artistic rendering of an important slice of Pulaski's history was recently completed on the front and back of a downtown building constructed in 1906, where it serves as a tribute to the town's past, one family's own legacy and graffiti itself as a cultural art form. The subject of the mural is The Tennessean, a passenger train that passed through Pulaski for many years on its route between Washington, D.C., and Memphis, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15) Mon Anon 5
Searching Dec 6 Looking 3
Christmas winner Dec 5 Ralph 1
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Nov '16 Still Here 35
speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11) Nov '16 What 3
Sharkey's in Radford spikes their drinks causin... Nov '16 Donovan 2
Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin Oct '16 Kyboy 1
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,820

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC