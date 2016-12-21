Pulaski embezzler returned to jail
An embezzler who received a suspended sentence for stealing more than $5,000 from a Claytor Lake business is back in jail on a charge of violating probation. According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Kimberly Ann Walker, 30, of Pulaski, was returned to jail Wednesday.
