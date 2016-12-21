Proposed Pulaski - road diet' may be free
Potential changes to the section of Main Street/Route 99 from Duncan Avenue to Bob White Boulevard may not cost Pulaski a dime, although the final decision to convert it from a four-lane to a two-lane depends on the outcome of a traffic study. During a November work session, Pulaski Town Council told administrative staff to pursue a Surface Transportation Block Grant for a traffic study.
