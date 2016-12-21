Mandatory sentence imposed for making meth
A 25-year-old man will have to serve a mandatory three-year prison sentence for making methamphetamine at his Pulaski residence in 2015. Leonard Wayne Cole pleaded guilty in Pulaski County Circuit Court to one count of manufacturing meth and one count of possession precursors used to manufacture meth.
