London market inspiration for new Pul...

London market inspiration for new Pulaski business

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Southwest Times

Jalessa Watkins, 27, says she had always thought about opening a place for vendors to show and sell their products, but a walk through Camden Market helped her to firmly decide she wanted to create a similar space on a smaller scale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pulaski Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15) 9 hr Anon 5
Searching Dec 6 Looking 3
Christmas winner Dec 5 Ralph 1
Bright Eyes (Jun '10) Nov '16 Still Here 35
speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11) Nov '16 What 3
Sharkey's in Radford spikes their drinks causin... Nov '16 Donovan 2
Employee at BT's druhged and brutally raped wom... Nov '16 Frank 2
See all Pulaski Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pulaski Forum Now

Pulaski Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pulaski Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Pulaski, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,147 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,297

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC