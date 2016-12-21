Fund set up for family that lost everything
While many people are busy checking off items on their Christmas list, a local family is just trying to replace what was lost when fire destroyed their mobile home Monday in Abbey Court. Jose and Lorena Vazquez and their four children not only lost their home and belongings, but also their Christmas presents.
