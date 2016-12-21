Fifth drug-exposed baby brings charges
There will be no bond for a 24-year-old woman accused of giving birth in November 2015 to an infant prosecutors say was "severely substance abuse exposed." Moreover, they allege it was the fifth time Michelle Lynn Donithan of Pulaski gave birth to a substance-exposed child.
