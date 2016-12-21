Coltrane's role during WWII was ensuring a Filipino island paradise
Eugene Coltrane knew his mission when he stepped onto the Filipino island of Samar, shortly after World War II officially ended. "I saw what had been," he says of an island torn up a year earlier - on Oct. 25, 1944 - by an offshore battle between American and Japanese forces that is still considered one of the largest Naval battles in history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New years eve
|10 hr
|Joblow
|2
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Now and Forever
|36
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Dec 26
|Anon
|5
|Searching
|Dec 6
|Looking
|3
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|What
|3
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Oct '16
|Kyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC