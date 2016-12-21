Coltrane's role during WWII was ensur...

Coltrane's role during WWII was ensuring a Filipino island paradise

Eugene Coltrane knew his mission when he stepped onto the Filipino island of Samar, shortly after World War II officially ended. "I saw what had been," he says of an island torn up a year earlier - on Oct. 25, 1944 - by an offshore battle between American and Japanese forces that is still considered one of the largest Naval battles in history.

