Christmas Dreams' exhibit on display at FAC

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Southwest Times

Judi Shaver started an art class for students with intellectual disabilities two years ago in her downtown Pulaski studio, and earlier this month, creations from two of those artists went on display at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley. The "Christmas Dreams" exhibit, which will be open at the FAC until Jan. 15, includes three Santas created in Shaver's studio.

