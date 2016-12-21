Anonymous donor helps put food on area tables
Even if you don't believe in Santa Claus, there's no denying someone in Pulaski comes mighty close to meeting the criteria. "We have a benefactor in town," says Pulaski Police Chief Gary Roche, who has been given the honor of delivering the benefactor's gifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching
|Dec 6
|Looking
|3
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|Nov 24
|Still Here
|35
|speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|What
|3
|Sharkey's in Radford spikes their drinks causin...
|Nov '16
|Donovan
|2
|Employee at BT's druhged and brutally raped wom...
|Nov '16
|Frank
|2
|Wondering
|Nov '16
|VJA118
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC