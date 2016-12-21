Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church marks 75th anniversary
The congregation of Anderson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 319 Franklin Ave. in Pulaski, marks the 75th anniversary of its charter at 11 a.m. Sunday with a Homecoming service. The service will be followed by lunch in the Glen Aust Fellowship Hall.
