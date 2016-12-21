After 63 years, Bryant is retiring as a barber
John Bryant will put away his scissors for the last time today. But that doesn't mean he won't be seen at times playing a game of checkers at Donley's Barber Shop in Dublin, especially during the winter months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pulaski Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bright Eyes (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Now and Forever
|36
|New years eve
|17 hr
|Joblow
|1
|Christiansburg VASAP (Nov '15)
|Dec 26
|Anon
|5
|Searching
|Dec 6
|Looking
|3
|Christmas winner
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|1
|speed limit signs for New River Tunnel (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|What
|3
|Tatted chick that works lil ceasers dublin
|Oct '16
|Kyboy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pulaski Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC