120-year Pulaski tradition rolls on

Social clubs flourished across America in the 1920s, but Pulaski's oldest societal communion started in 1896, when women, dressed in pleated white blouses and long, dark skirts, first met at the old Eckman House on Prospect Avenue. Twelve local women are still carrying on the social club tradition in an age that seems built more for cold software technology than the cozy delicacies of monthly luncheons.

