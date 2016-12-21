Shop Small continues: Pulaski's Super Sale Saturday set for Dec. 3

Enthusiastic shoppers filled Pulaski business owners with holiday cheer during the first few hours of Shop Small Saturday, although the event's organizers suspect the Virginia Tech vs. UVa game may be to blame for the dwindling numbers after 1 p.m. As a result, the Greater Pulaski Alliance, in conjunction with Beans and Rice Inc., are continuing the campaign, encouraging residents to shop small, local stores this Saturday. This event, called "Super Sale Saturday," will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. "Consumers can come by any participating merchants during the week to get a coupon book for Super Sale Saturday," says Yolanda Hunter, micro business specialist for Beans and Rice.

