Alleged victim seeks release of rape suspect
A woman who reported being raped by her fiance in October appeared in court Monday to support the fiance's request to be released from jail. The man was living with the woman and her parents in Pulaski when he allegedly raped and strangled her Oct. 18, according to defense attorney Anthony Needham.
