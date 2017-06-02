Woman sues Pueblo sheriff alleging she was beaten, Tased, left for hours lying on concrete floor
A woman who says she was injured by Pueblo County deputies who allegedly strip searched and Tased her, and then left her lying for hours on a concrete floor after a DUI arrest, has sued in U.S. District Court in Denver. Florida attorney J. Benton Stewart II on Thursday filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages on behalf of Juanita McBeth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please read !!!
|May 24
|MKS
|1
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May 10
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May 7
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr '17
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC