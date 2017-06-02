Woman sues Pueblo sheriff alleging sh...

Woman sues Pueblo sheriff alleging she was beaten, Tased, left for hours lying on concrete floor

Friday Jun 2

A woman who says she was injured by Pueblo County deputies who allegedly strip searched and Tased her, and then left her lying for hours on a concrete floor after a DUI arrest, has sued in U.S. District Court in Denver. Florida attorney J. Benton Stewart II on Thursday filed the lawsuit seeking unspecified damages on behalf of Juanita McBeth.

