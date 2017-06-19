Why women don't see themselves as entrepreneurs

Jennifer Dionisio, second from right, owner of Three Sisters Farm and Dairy, with her daughters, from left, Erin, Regan and Ally, on their farm near Pueblo, Colo., June 9, 2017. Dionisio said she had no female role models when she started her company, but said she was trying to be one for her three daughters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.