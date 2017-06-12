Victim in hit-and-run dies; Pueblo po...

Victim in hit-and-run dies; Pueblo police searching for driver

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Gazette

Pueblo police are still searching for the driver who critically injured a 33-year-old man last week and fled the scene. The victim was walking in the intersection at the Highway 50 Bypass and Hudson Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on May 31 when he was hit by a car.

