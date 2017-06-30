Unlicensed fireworks stands shut down in El Paso, Pueblo counties
Steve Donahue and his son, Tommy, 10, shop for fireworks Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at the Big Top Fireworks stand at the northeast corner of Palmer Park and Powers blvds in Colorado Springs. Three fireworks stands east of Colorado Springs and in the Pueblo area have been shut down and their merchandise confiscated just days before the Fourth of July holiday next week.
