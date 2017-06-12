Southern Colorado woman attacked by dogs, hospitalized
A woman had to be taken by Flight for Life to a Denver hospital after trying to break up a fight between two dogs in Pueblo on Thursday. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region says the 76-year-old woman could be seen lying on the ground with her head, face and neck covered in blood.
