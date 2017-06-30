Severe thunderstorm watch, warning issued in El Paso County
Tourists looked to the west out over the Ridge Road overlook in Garden of the Gods Wednesday afternoon where dark clouds and lightning surrounded the area. Northeastern El Paso County is under a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo until 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jun 22
|angellovelight
|9
|ghost stories (Jul '09)
|Jun 14
|aooo1010
|4
|please read !!!
|May '17
|MKS
|1
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May '17
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May '17
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr '17
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC