More sunshine, warm weather around Colorado Springs before first day of summer
A day before the start of summer, the weather forecast across the Colorado Springs area on Monday calls sunny skies and dry conditions, according to the Gazette news partner KKTV. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs could see a high near 81 degrees with relatively light winds - between 5 and 15 mph - in the afternoon and no chance of rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ghost stories (Jul '09)
|Jun 14
|aooo1010
|4
|please read !!!
|May 24
|MKS
|1
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May '17
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May '17
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr '17
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC