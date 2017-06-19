More sunshine, warm weather around Co...

More sunshine, warm weather around Colorado Springs before first day of summer

A day before the start of summer, the weather forecast across the Colorado Springs area on Monday calls sunny skies and dry conditions, according to the Gazette news partner KKTV. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs could see a high near 81 degrees with relatively light winds - between 5 and 15 mph - in the afternoon and no chance of rain.

