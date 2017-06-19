Marijuana tax pays off for Pueblo high school seniors in scholarship program
In Pueblo, pot pays for college . On June 20, 210 high school seniors got $2,000 each from the Pueblo County Scholarship Fund and the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jun 22
|angellovelight
|9
|ghost stories (Jul '09)
|Jun 14
|aooo1010
|4
|please read !!!
|May '17
|MKS
|1
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May '17
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May '17
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr '17
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC