Jared Polis joining crowdedDemocratic field for Colorado governor
U.S. Rep. Jared Polis announced Sunday that heA s running for governor of Colorado in next yearA s election, shaking up an already crowded Democratic primary field. Colorado Politics learned Polis plans to launch his campaign Monday with stops up and down the Front Range, including in Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Denver and Boulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please read !!!
|May 24
|MKS
|1
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May '17
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May '17
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr '17
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC