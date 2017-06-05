Drug abuse epidemic draws continuing focus from Colorado lawmakers and hospitals
Colorado lawmakers wasted little time working on the next steps to combating the state's drug abuse crisis, announcing a special study commission this week. Ten members were named to the Opioid and Other Substance Use Disorders Interim Study Committee to find more solutions.
