Daily NewsBBB expands operations in Pueblo

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is making more of an effort to serve the Pueblo community - with a new location, new services and a new community outreach specialist. The BBB announced Tuesday that it has hired Teresa Coleman as the organization's new Pueblo Community Outreach Specialist.

