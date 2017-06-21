Daily NewsBBB expands operations in Pueblo
The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is making more of an effort to serve the Pueblo community - with a new location, new services and a new community outreach specialist. The BBB announced Tuesday that it has hired Teresa Coleman as the organization's new Pueblo Community Outreach Specialist.
