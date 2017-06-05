Colorado police officer accused of st...

Colorado police officer accused of staging to be disciplined

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Gazette

PUEBLO, Colo.- A Colorado police officer who is accused of re-enacting body camera footage of a vehicle search will receive undisclosed discipline by the Pueblo Police Department. The Pueblo Chieftain reports Police Chief Luis Velez announced Thursday that Seth Jensen will be disciplined, but said the extent of his punishment will not be released because the matter is a personnel investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
please read !!! May 24 MKS 1
News Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr... May 10 Good citizen 2
Vinnie Vincent from KISS May 7 Installer 1
News Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional' Apr '17 Detective Lance 1
News Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13) Apr '17 Not a Lisa Fan 2
Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T... Apr '17 Mimi Crist 2
"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan... Apr '17 Mimi Crist 1
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,901 • Total comments across all topics: 281,549,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC