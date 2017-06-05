Colorado police officer accused of staging to be disciplined
PUEBLO, Colo.- A Colorado police officer who is accused of re-enacting body camera footage of a vehicle search will receive undisclosed discipline by the Pueblo Police Department. The Pueblo Chieftain reports Police Chief Luis Velez announced Thursday that Seth Jensen will be disciplined, but said the extent of his punishment will not be released because the matter is a personnel investigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please read !!!
|May 24
|MKS
|1
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May 10
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May 7
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr '17
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC