Colorado health authorities stopped testing PFCs plume, blaming end of EPA funding
Tim Strathmann, a professor at Colorado School of Mines, works with a team to develop a system that would remove highly problematic PFCs chemicals from water on October 20, 2016. Colorado health authorities have stopped monitoring the plume of groundwater contaminated with PFCs at levels exceeding a federal health advisory limit that is spreading south from Colorado Springs toward Pueblo, state and federal officials confirmed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ghost stories (Jul '09)
|Jun 14
|aooo1010
|4
|please read !!!
|May 24
|MKS
|1
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May '17
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May '17
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr '17
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC