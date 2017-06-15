Colorado health authorities stopped testing PFCs plume, blaming end of EPA funding

Tim Strathmann, a professor at Colorado School of Mines, works with a team to develop a system that would remove highly problematic PFCs chemicals from water on October 20, 2016. Colorado health authorities have stopped monitoring the plume of groundwater contaminated with PFCs at levels exceeding a federal health advisory limit that is spreading south from Colorado Springs toward Pueblo, state and federal officials confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.