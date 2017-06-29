Colo. Mental Health Institute passes inspection

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 4:16PM MDT expiring June 25 at 4:45PM MDT in effect for: Las Animas Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 25 at 4:13PM MDT expiring June 25 at 5:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca Tornado Warning issued June 25 at 4:06PM MDT expiring June 25 at 4:30PM MDT in effect for: Baca Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 25 at 3:05PM MDT expiring June 25 at 10:00PM MDT in effect for: Baca, Bent, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers PUEBLO, Colo. - The Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo is no longer in "immediate jeopardy" of losing federal Medicare funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.