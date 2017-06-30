CO Dept. Exploring Alternatives to Fund Projects

The Pueblo, CO, fire department will need to find alternative ways of funding new projects after City Council narrowed its focus for an upcoming ballot measure on a tax hike. June 27--The Pueblo Fire Department will have to look at new ways to get funding for projects it needs completed after City Council recently decided to narrow its focus for a proposed ballot question that would ask voters for a 1/5-cent sales tax strictly for hiring 24 more police officers.

