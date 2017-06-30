CO Dept. Exploring Alternatives to Fund Projects
The Pueblo, CO, fire department will need to find alternative ways of funding new projects after City Council narrowed its focus for an upcoming ballot measure on a tax hike. June 27--The Pueblo Fire Department will have to look at new ways to get funding for projects it needs completed after City Council recently decided to narrow its focus for a proposed ballot question that would ask voters for a 1/5-cent sales tax strictly for hiring 24 more police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16)
|Jun 22
|angellovelight
|9
|ghost stories (Jul '09)
|Jun 14
|aooo1010
|4
|please read !!!
|May '17
|MKS
|1
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May '17
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May '17
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr '17
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC