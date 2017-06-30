CO Dept. Exploring Alternatives to Fu...

CO Dept. Exploring Alternatives to Fund Projects

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: FireHouse.com

The Pueblo, CO, fire department will need to find alternative ways of funding new projects after City Council narrowed its focus for an upcoming ballot measure on a tax hike. June 27--The Pueblo Fire Department will have to look at new ways to get funding for projects it needs completed after City Council recently decided to narrow its focus for a proposed ballot question that would ask voters for a 1/5-cent sales tax strictly for hiring 24 more police officers.

