Bring the heat to Pueblo: Jojo's Sriracha moving from Denver to Pueblo

Pueblo County, known for its particular brand of hot peppers, is getting a bit hotter as it brings in a new sriracha company into its farmland. Jojo's Sriracha , based out of a 323 square-foot kitchen on 38th Street in Denver for the past three years, is moving south.

