What's Happening? Vintage baseball game slated for Saturday and more
The "Canon City Inter-Ocean Base Ball Club"will host the Central City Stars at 1 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park. This free event is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
