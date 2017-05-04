Watch a cop's staged body cam footage made "to look like it was done in real-time"
On Thursday, Ars reported on a Pueblo, Colorado police officer who staged body camera footage and ultimately forced prosecutors to dismiss felony drug and weapon-possession against a suspect . Now the body cam footage of Pueblo Police Department Officer Seth Jensen, which was used in court, has surfaced online.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|Fri
|Good citizen
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr 30
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr 27
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr 25
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr 23
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14)
|Apr 21
|Beautiful You Med...
|2
|Bill O'Reilly-Fox News-and Pueblo
|Apr 19
|Mimi Crist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC