Theft suspects busted in hamburger drive-thru line in Pueblo, drugs found
A couple in a stolen SUV, cued up at a fast-food hamburger drive-up window in Pueblo, were arrested Friday by sheriff's deputies. A loaded handgun was found on the driver and an assortment of suspected drugs in plastic bags were also seized, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May 10
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May 7
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr 30
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr 27
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr 25
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr 23
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|Beautiful You Med...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC