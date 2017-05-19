Theft suspects busted in hamburger dr...

Theft suspects busted in hamburger drive-thru line in Pueblo, drugs found

Friday May 19

A couple in a stolen SUV, cued up at a fast-food hamburger drive-up window in Pueblo, were arrested Friday by sheriff's deputies. A loaded handgun was found on the driver and an assortment of suspected drugs in plastic bags were also seized, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

