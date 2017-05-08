Southern Colorado man arrested after ...

Southern Colorado man arrested after threatening parents with airsoft gun

Saturday May 6 Read more: The Gazette

Brian Buffington faces charges of aggravated robbery, indecent exposure and violating a restraining order for the incident, which started a brief pursuit with authorities , Buffington's father told Sheriff's Office deputies he came to his parents' home in the 23000 block of Iris Road and asked for money, saying he needed it to pay debt. When his parents refused, Buffinton pulled a gun from his waistband, again demanding money.

