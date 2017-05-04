Rodello to undergo competency test

Rodello to undergo competency test

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Fort Lupton Press

A Fort Lupton man who allegedly threatened students in October by making a gun shape with his hands is undergoing an outpatient evaluation from the Colorado Mental Health Institute in Pueblo. access to all the exclusive content of the web site! Simply register to receive uninterrupted access to our award-winning and in-depth local online content! If you currently subscribe or have subscribed in the past to the Fort Lupton, then simply find your account number on your mailing label and enter it below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fort Lupton Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr... Fri Good citizen 1
News Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional' Apr 30 Detective Lance 1
News Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13) Apr 27 Not a Lisa Fan 2
Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T... Apr 25 Mimi Crist 2
"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan... Apr 23 Mimi Crist 1
Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14) Apr 21 Beautiful You Med... 2
Bill O'Reilly-Fox News-and Pueblo Apr 19 Mimi Crist 1
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,990 • Total comments across all topics: 280,820,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC