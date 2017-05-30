Pueblo chemical depot's mission has shifted from war support to weapons destruction

Constructed in early 1942, it has been a heralded fixture of the community, supporting the military and in turn, this country, through times of war and peace. Thursday, the U.S. Army Chemical Depot celebrated its 75th anniversary by not only recapping its noble service but heralding the efforts of thousands of men and women, both soldiers and civilians, who made it all possible.

