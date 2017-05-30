Pueblo chemical depot's mission has shifted from war support to weapons destruction
Constructed in early 1942, it has been a heralded fixture of the community, supporting the military and in turn, this country, through times of war and peace. Thursday, the U.S. Army Chemical Depot celebrated its 75th anniversary by not only recapping its noble service but heralding the efforts of thousands of men and women, both soldiers and civilians, who made it all possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please read !!!
|May 24
|MKS
|1
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May 10
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May 7
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr '17
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr '17
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC