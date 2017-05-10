Police: Bodies found in Colorado Springs, Pueblo not suspicious
Colorado Springs police are investigating whether a body found Monday morning west of Peterson Air Force Base is considered suspicious. Foul play is not suspected in the deaths of two men whose bodies were discovered alongside roads in Colorado Springs and in Pueblo Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|11 hr
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May 7
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr 30
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr 27
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr 25
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr 23
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14)
|Apr 21
|Beautiful You Med...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC