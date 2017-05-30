Planned Parenthood shooter again found incompetent to stand trial
Robert Dear, 59, has been held at the Colorado State Mental Health Institute at Pueblo since May 2016, when 4th Judicial District Chief Judge Gilbert Martinez ruled that he was incompetent to stand trial. Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post Looking gaunt and staring with a fixed, wide-eyed gaze, admitted Planned Parenthood shooter Robert Dear Jr. was again deemed mentally incompetent Thursday, extending his legal limbo into its second year.
