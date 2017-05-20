Parental Drug Abuse Sent More Than 85...

Parental Drug Abuse Sent More Than 85,000 Kids Into Foster Care In 2015

Rampant drug abuse in the U.S. is causing a crisis for social workers dealing with a massive influx of children displaced by parental addiction. After steady declines between 2009 and 2012 U.S. Social Services agencies experienced a sharp increase of children in need of foster care.

