Much of southeast Colorado, including El Paso County, under severe thunderstorm watch
As hail and heavy rains began across Colorado on Monday afternoon, a large area of southeast Colorado came under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m., reported the National Weather Service in Pueblo. El Paso, Teller, Pueblo and Fremont counties are under the watch, and parts of western Pueblo County and southeastern Fremont County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m. Colorado Springs has a 60 percent chance of severe thunderstorms Monday, mainly before 10 p.m., says the weather service.
