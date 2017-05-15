Man killed in apparent street race cr...

Man killed in apparent street race crash in Pueblo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The Gazette

Taner Hammond was killed around 11 p.m. when he lost control of the Subaru he was driving and veered into oncoming traffic - colliding with a Cadillac, Pueblo police said. Onlookers told investigators that Hammond appeared to be racing another vehicle when the crash happened at the intersection of Thatcher and Acero avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr... May 10 Good citizen 2
Vinnie Vincent from KISS May 7 Installer 1
News Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional' Apr 30 Detective Lance 1
News Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13) Apr 27 Not a Lisa Fan 2
Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T... Apr 25 Mimi Crist 2
"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan... Apr 23 Mimi Crist 1
Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14) Apr 21 Beautiful You Med... 2
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC