Live blog: Rain, snow snarling traffi...

Live blog: Rain, snow snarling traffic around the Colorado Springs area

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

Traffic on northbound I-25 through Monument is backed up for miles, according to a tweet from KOAA's Bill Folsom. During accident alert, all traffic accidents that do not involve injuries, damage to public property or suspicion of drug or alcohol use should be reported online at Emergency vehicles are blocking the left lane of southbound I-25 at Uintah as they assist with a vehicle crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr... May 10 Good citizen 2
Vinnie Vincent from KISS May 7 Installer 1
News Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional' Apr 30 Detective Lance 1
News Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13) Apr 27 Not a Lisa Fan 2
Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T... Apr 25 Mimi Crist 2
"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan... Apr 23 Mimi Crist 1
Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14) Apr 21 Beautiful You Med... 2
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,021 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC