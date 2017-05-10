Inmates get tablets at Colorado prisons
PUEBLO, Colo. - Inmates in every Colorado prison -- 18,000 in all -- will be getting a tablet they can keep with them in their cell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|Wed
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May 7
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr 30
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr 27
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr 25
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr 23
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14)
|Apr 21
|Beautiful You Med...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC