Hickenlooper has signed bill to explo...

Hickenlooper has signed bill to explore Front Range passenger train service into law. What now?

Tuesday May 23 Read more: Denver Post

Gov. John Hickenlooper this week signed into law a bill to explore building passenger rail service along the Front Range and the expansion of Amtrak's Southwest Chief route through the state's southeastern corner. Monday's signing sets into motion a set of 11 stakeholders to be appointed to a voting group on the newly created Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail Commission.

