Hickenlooper has signed bill to explore Front Range passenger train service into law. What now?
Gov. John Hickenlooper this week signed into law a bill to explore building passenger rail service along the Front Range and the expansion of Amtrak's Southwest Chief route through the state's southeastern corner. Monday's signing sets into motion a set of 11 stakeholders to be appointed to a voting group on the newly created Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please read !!!
|18 hr
|MKS
|1
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May 10
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May 7
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr 30
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr 27
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr 25
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr '17
|Mimi Crist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC