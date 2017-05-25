Heavy rains, flooding seen south of Colorado Springs
Areas across southern Colorado have been plagued Wednesday by severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, but by evening, Colorado Springs had largely been spared. "For El Paso County, especially Colorado Springs proper, they've been avoiding this kind of activity all day," said John Kalina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
