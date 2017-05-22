Guv signs law calling for utility bil...

Guv signs law calling for utility bill transparency

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Utility customers soon will get a lot more details about how they are using electricity and natural gas and what it's costing them. A bill signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper on Monday requires investor-owned utilities such as Xcel Energy to provide far more detail about what they are charging customers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr... May 10 Good citizen 2
Vinnie Vincent from KISS May 7 Installer 1
News Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional' Apr 30 Detective Lance 1
News Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13) Apr 27 Not a Lisa Fan 2
Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T... Apr 25 Mimi Crist 2
"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan... Apr 23 Mimi Crist 1
Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14) Apr '17 Beautiful You Med... 2
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,522 • Total comments across all topics: 281,215,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC