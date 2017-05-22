Guv signs law calling for utility bill transparency
Utility customers soon will get a lot more details about how they are using electricity and natural gas and what it's costing them. A bill signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper on Monday requires investor-owned utilities such as Xcel Energy to provide far more detail about what they are charging customers.
